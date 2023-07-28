Bagadó: aqueduct and sewage system in San Marino

On July 23, officials from the public services unit and the planning and infrastructure secretariats of the Bagadó municipal mayor’s office publicized the project for the construction of the aqueduct and sewage system for the township of San Marino.

The activity was carried out in the company of a delegation from the contractor company and the intervening company, responsible for the works, in the town of San Marino. Said community highlighted the importance and necessity of the works with which they will satisfy these basic services of first necessity. In it, all the pertinent doubts were answered, with the desire to clarify everything related to this very important project for this community of Alto Andágueda.

