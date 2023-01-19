After a recess due to the pandemic, the Bagadó municipal administration and the Bagadó Parish invite locals and foreigners to enjoy the 2023 Candelaria Festival starting on January 26.

This is a traditional celebration in peace and healthy coexistence because everything will be in honor of the patron saint of the VIRGIN OF LA CANDELARIA.

“This is the most important cultural expression in our municipality. All the neighborhoods will participate through our streets with their costumes, comparsas, choreographies with colorful clothing, preserving the cultural identity of its inhabitants”, said Mayor Walter Estivet Serna Palomque.

“Our authorities will participate from the second day with their traditional activities in honor of the Virgin, with a hoisting ceremony and central mass.

During the course of our patron saint festivities there will be domino contests, canoeing, the popular bench game, the traditional vacaloca dance, the death of the rooster, dawn rosaries, alboradas and many more cultural activities.

This expression, an ancestral tradition, will be accompanied by a sports festival, soccer being the main sport, where we will have guests from other regions who will contribute to the economy and culture of Bagadó, today taking into account multiculturalism and without neglecting its main roots.

“The festival ends on February 2 with the traditional gunpowder burnings and with a super concert with great artists where we hope to have thousands of visitors and everyone’s presence.”