Bagadó: construction of the aqueduct and sewage system begins in San Marino

Bagadó: construction of the aqueduct and sewage system begins in San Marino

Officials from the Secretariat of Infrastructure and the Public Services Unit of the Bagadó mayor’s office reported that the construction of the aqueduct and sewage system in the San Marino corregimiento has already begun.

On July 23, the socialization of this project had been carried out with the community, together with a delegation from the contractor company and the intervening company, responsible for the works.

On the other hand, it was reported that in recent weeks progress was made in the contracting of 280 ml of hydraulic concrete paving in the Cuchadó corregimiento, and in the paving of 90 ml in hydraulic concrete in the Muchichí corregimiento.

