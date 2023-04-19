Home » Bagadó: grenade detonated in a controlled manner
News

Bagadó: grenade detonated in a controlled manner

by admin
Bagadó: grenade detonated in a controlled manner

This morning, April 18, specialized personnel from the Chocó Police detonated a grenade in a controlled manner in the Bagadó municipal seat.

This explosive device was found at dawn on April 17 in the home of the former Bagadó mayor and current candidate for governor of Chocó Marinella Palomeque, in the Esteban Zapata neighborhood.

The place was cordoned off and today the device was detonated in a controlled manner.

It was reported that pamphlets were also found on the soccer field of the town where a campaign alluding to the ELN guerrilla is being carried out.

These terrorist acts have created a climate of anxiety in Bagadó and activities in the municipal administration continue to be paralyzed

The Cordobista Liberal Directorate of Chocó issued a statement expressing their solidarity with the political leader Marinella Palomeque Serna.

See also  Desalu gold medal, the Parmesan coach: "A medal born on the track in via Po"

You may also like

Universit degli Studi Mediterranea – Articles – INTENSIVE...

Zelensky is discussing with the Speaker of the...

‘Slamming the door’ of Nicaragua to the new...

Time reviews – Il Fatto Quotidiano

The Sudanese Foreign Ministry calls on the international...

The trial of the Hangzhou girl’s death case...

when is the next shock? From Investing.com

Domestic ESG bond issuance balance exceeded 200 trillion...

A man was hit by a truck in...

Banco Bpm seeks e-money business partner within SEM1,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy