Bagadó: grenade detonated in a controlled manner

This morning, April 18, specialized personnel from the Chocó Police detonated a grenade in a controlled manner in the Bagadó municipal seat.

This explosive device was found at dawn on April 17 in the home of the former Bagadó mayor and current candidate for governor of Chocó Marinella Palomeque, in the Esteban Zapata neighborhood.

The place was cordoned off and today the device was detonated in a controlled manner.

It was reported that pamphlets were also found on the soccer field of the town where a campaign alluding to the ELN guerrilla is being carried out.

These terrorist acts have created a climate of anxiety in Bagadó and activities in the municipal administration continue to be paralyzed

The Cordobista Liberal Directorate of Chocó issued a statement expressing their solidarity with the political leader Marinella Palomeque Serna.