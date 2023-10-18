Bagadó requires more help due to the Andágueda River avalanche disaster

The mayor of Bagadó, Walter Stivet Serna, has reiterated his call for help to assist the thousands of victims of the Andágueda River avalanche that occurred on October 12 and the fire in the Esteban Zapata neighborhood on October 14.

The gigantic overflow of the river seriously affected the municipal seat, including all commerce, the mayor’s office, the health center, the aqueduct pipe, the cemetery, the main park, the Corazón de María educational institution, 450 homes, electrical networks. The townships, paths and rural homes located on the banks of the river were also affected.

The municipal administration has provided food aid to the victims, but its resources are insufficient to address this public calamity. The governorate brought 450 aid kits.

Continuous days of removing mud and stones, cleaning and cleaning have been carried out in the municipality, with the help of the police and the army, including the streets, the main park ‘León de Rivas’, and the Corazón de María educational institution.

The parish priest and the municipal official have warned about the danger posed by the destruction of the vaults in the local cemetery and the exposure of decomposing human remains.

“We reiterate the call for help to the national government of the Choco Government through its Secretary of Health Choco and Sedchoco to directly verify the effects, to the company Dispac to solve the electrical system in Alto Andágueda affected by the flood,” said Mayor Serna. Palomeque.

