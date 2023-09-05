Home » Bagadó: restitution of the rights of children from the Tahamí reservation
News

by admin
Officials from the Colombian Institute for Family Welfare (ICBF) took steps to restore the rights of indigenous boys and girls from the Tahamí reservation in Alto Andágueda, Bagadó municipality.

The municipal mayor Walter Stivet Serna accompanied these officials and took the opportunity to speak with the community, learn about their multiple needs and the progress of the efforts that have been made in this area.

