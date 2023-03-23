The municipal administration of Bagadó, headed by Mayor Walter Serna, accompanied the return of more than 500 indigenous people who were in the city of Bogotá and joins efforts so that this population has a better style and quality of life.

“This situation of displacement of our indigenous communities made it necessary to adapt the care components to the displaced population, responding to the cultural conditions of the families and promoting passage to their communities, in dignified conditions and food security and passage that would allow them to maintain their traditions of ancestry,” said Mayor Walter Serna.