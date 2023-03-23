Home News Bagadó: return plan for indigenous communities
News

Bagadó: return plan for indigenous communities

by admin
Bagadó: return plan for indigenous communities

The municipal administration of Bagadó, headed by Mayor Walter Serna, accompanied the return of more than 500 indigenous people who were in the city of Bogotá and joins efforts so that this population has a better style and quality of life.

“This situation of displacement of our indigenous communities made it necessary to adapt the care components to the displaced population, responding to the cultural conditions of the families and promoting passage to their communities, in dignified conditions and food security and passage that would allow them to maintain their traditions of ancestry,” said Mayor Walter Serna.

See also  Belluno, the prefect's push to update the protocol on gender violence

You may also like

Reunited Chemistry table with Urso, Valentini and Bitonci

USA: “LGBTQ+ rights are a fundamental part of...

Chilean airline Jetsmart withdraws from buying UltraAir

Friendship·Cooperation·Peace——Side Notes on the Kremlin Talks between the...

Tourism, tomorrow in Alghero the Bitas and the...

They fire an elementary school teacher for teaching...

Omar Harfouch, ‘My third Republic to bring Lebanon...

Museum of Pontevedra returns to Poland paintings looted...

The boots, belt and iron mark of the...

Nuremberg | DB Museum shows trains of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy