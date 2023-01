On January 26, the patron saint festivities Virgen de la Candelaria 2023, patron saint of the Bagadoseños, began.

The programming began with the departure of all the flags, accompanied by an anxious crowd, making a tour of the main neighborhoods.

Today, January 27, there was a Rosario de Aurora at 5:30 am, musical dawn, holy mass, breakfast, reading of the proclamation, musical parade, parade of flags and comparsas and at the end of the day with a great festival in the main park ‘León de Rivas’.