Bagadó: work begins on the boardwalk over the Andágueda river

On July 10, a meeting was held at the “Carlos Arturo Borja” municipal library in Bagadó where the community was informed of all the technical and economic details of the urban adaptation work on the boardwalk in the municipal capital, on the banks of the Andágueda river. .

The project seeks to improve and beautify 300 meters of the boardwalk in Bagadó, on the banks of the Andágueda River, with platforms, tree planting, games for children, benches, flowers, etc. for the enjoyment of the community.

