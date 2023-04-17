Bagadó: world physical activity day

The sports office of the Bagadó municipal mayor’s office, accompanied by students from IE Candelaria, CorMaría Bagadó and HI San Martín de Porres, held a day of physical activity in the León de Rivas main park, as an essential element for the care and well-being of the physical and mental health of people

This includes the search for citizen coexistence, and the creation of an environment of tolerance and understanding.

Doing these activities has great health benefits. Among them, it can improve muscle strength and increase endurance. In addition, it helps to improve concentration, learning and general well-being.