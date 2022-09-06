UDINE. After the success of “Dodici note solo”, Claudio Baglioni will be back live (from November) with new live dates in the major opera and traditional theaters of Italy. The “Dodici note solo bis” tour will again see the 71-year-old Roman singer-songwriter – voice, piano and other instruments – try his hand at the most precious compositions of his repertoire, the absolute protagonist of the most exciting concert of the extraordinary career of an artist synonymous with great music and poetry, winner of the 2022 Tenco Award.

A return to the stage that will also touch Friuli Venezia Giulia, with three expected concerts scheduled on 14 December 2022 at the Teatro Nuovo Giovanni da Udine, on 15 December at the Verdi Theater in Gorizia and on 30 January 2023 at the Politeama Rossetti in Trieste.

Tickets will be on sale from Tuesday 6 September, from 4 pm, on the Ticketone circuit. Info and points of sale on www.azalea.it.

«I covered 25,000 km in one hundred days, singing and playing for six nights a week – declared Claudio Baglioni last May, at the end of the“ Twelve notes solo ”tour -, without ever feeling a moment of boredom or tiredness. Without ever falling into the trap of repetitiveness. Beautiful theaters and attentive and enthusiastic spectators were the show for my eyes and ears. I put my voice, my hands, my heart into it. The others the emotions, the shouts and the applause. So that every concert was special and could be remembered. I am at the end of a long and fantastic human and professional adventure. But it doesn’t end there. If the public calls, the artist returns to the stage, thanks and gives an encore ».

Over 50 years lived in music, 60 million copies sold all over the world. These are the essential numbers of a unique and unrepeatable career: that of Claudio Baglioni, musician, author, performer, who, from the end of the sixties to today, has managed to conquer one generation after another, thanks to a pop, melodic repertoire. and refined, in which he was able to blend songwriting and rock, international sounds, world music and jazz, revolutionizing the very concept of live performance – the first to inaugurate the season of large stadium rallies and again the first, in 1996, to “make the stage disappear” and bring the scene to the center of the most important and prestigious arenas in Italy – in the musical, social and television fields.

For more information: Zenit srl tel. +39 0431 510393 – www.azalea.it – ​​[email protected]