Termas de Rio Hondo, 30 Mar. -(beraking latest news) – “On the subject of safety, we must ask for greater clarity on the system of sanctions. It’s not easy to understand each other. Last year in Misano in Free Practice 1 I slowed down because I thought I had already seen the checkered flag and I took a penalty of three positions in qualifying. It’s very difficult to understand what you have to do, even on Marquez’s sanction. It’s not easy to judge a mistake like that, I think we need to ask for more clarity, they need to be more clear on this.” Thus the MotoGp world champion Francesco Bagnaia during the riders’ press conference on the eve of the second GP of the season in Argentina.