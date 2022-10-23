Pecco Bagnaia won the Malaysian GP, ​​the penultimate round of the MotoGP world championship, but conquers it

of the title is postponed to Valencia on 6 November.

The Ducati rider from Chivasso is missing two points for the triumph because his rival, Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha), finished in third place, just enough not to give up the title immediately. Second place for Enea Bastianini (Ducati Gresini).

“Today I got the best start of my life, just perfect. Then I took risks for

staying in the front but trying to keep up with Jorge Martin put the rear tire in a bit of a crisis. Then he crashed and in any case I think we did a great job for the championship and by winning the seventh victory we can only be happy ». Thus Francesco Bagnaia after his victory in the Malaysian GP.

For Bagnaia it is the seventh victory of the season and another almost decisive step towards winning the World Cup. Now the Piedmontese, who started from ninth place, has 258 points in the standings, +23 points over Quartararo.

In third place are Enea Bastianini and Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia). At Sepang Marco Bezzecchi arrived at the foot of the podium, also on Ducati (Vr46), ahead of Alex Rins (Suzuki), Jack Miller (Ducati), Marc Marquez (Honda). Eighth place for Brad Binder (Ktm), ninth for Johann Zarco (Ducati) and tenth for Franco Morbidelli (Yamaha)