Bags that every man should carry

THE SECTOR of fashion is always one step ahead of trends, it is increasingly characterized by the creation of new unisex lines of clothing and accessories. Added to the fact that times are changing and little by little it is the man who is taking a fundamental role in the world of fashion.

In this line, bags have gained followers among the male public and have become an indispensable essential for their functionality and for giving a modern touch to any look.

According to the designer Paula Alonso, among the classic accessories are backpacks that become document holders for travel, new accessories such as shoulder bags, handbags or fanny packs also appear among the male public. Celebrities and celebrities like Hugh Jackman, Ashton Kutcher and Zac Efron are leading this trend. And it is that this accessory is the star complement to carry the pockets free of charge and store your belongings in the most comfortable and safe way.

Nowadays, carrying a bag does not indicate any sexual condition. The truth is that men all over the world trust in transmitting a modern image that they achieve with fashion points like this one. Choosing the right bag for each type of style is essential, but this also happens with shoes and any other accessory that is used.

In short, bags are the best investment that can be in a closet, especially if they are from brands like Chanel or Dior. These accessories will be used daily and if they are of quality they will last for many years, they can even be sold in the future, over the years, as a vintage piece.

They can be found in synthetic material or those made of cowhide. Shoulder bags become the best alternatives for day to day. Adjustable strap, zippered pockets, compartmentalization of space and measurements are characteristics to take into account when choosing one.

handbags

They gain strength due to their small size but perfect for carrying all the essentials: wallet, phone, keys. They incorporate a removable handle to be able to carry them hanging from the wrist.

Bandit

The origin of this type of crossed briefcases is military and since the First World War it began to be seen as a useful element to carry and access things. With modern times, things have shifted to medium-sized, cross-body, messenger-type bags. They’re the most popular among men, basically because they’re comfortable, keep your hands free, and come in all kinds of materials: from office-grade leather to weekend-safe nylon.

Long live the fanny pack

This accessory, which seemed forgotten, is experiencing a real renaissance. Its success is undoubted judging by the streetstyle who speaks loud and clear. As for their designs, their materials stand out, such as sports-style canvas or more formal ones made of leather, giving the outfit a modern and sophisticated touch. It can be worn at the waist or slung over the shoulder.

Briefcase

A variant of the briefcase that has gained a lot of presence in the last two decades are the portfolio types. They work visually because they are carried under the arm, something very dignified even if you are wearing a suit. And it is much more useful and stylish than it seems. Basically, they are bags without handles or straps. In fact, they are also known as “man clutch” and a smaller variant would be the so-called “pouches”, or slightly larger than usual wallets. Documents do not fit in these, but they do function as total containers for your daily use objects.

classic cut

The origins of crossbody bags take place in the military environment. Its use develops after the First World War, when the bag began to be seen as a useful element to carry and access essentials. Currently, shoulder bags have been developed for a casual style, but classic designs are also created that seek elegance and a finish in keeping with the lifestyle of today’s man.

It is also important to take into account aspects such as materials, colors and size.

Materials: Leather and synthetic are the most used materials, along with canvas or nylon. Sometimes several materials are combined to give the pieces a more modern or light design.

The predominant colors are black and brown in the most classic aspect. An important aspect when choosing a bag is a size that fits your needs and the items you usually need to carry.

Technology: men’s bags are also essential for our lifestyle. The increasingly widespread use of devices and the frenetic pace have launched this accessory to stardom.

“As we mentioned at the beginning, fashion has to be that, a search for a functional and unique accessory or in the words of Cocó Chanel: to be irreplaceable one must seek to be different. In this case, the men’s bag is currently an indisputable trend as well as functional and practical. An essential complement with a wide variety of designs that seeks to adapt to today’s man”, says Paula Alonso.