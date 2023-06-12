Bags, tulas and aprons made from recycled material, an alternative for women in Arauca – news

Residues from plastic tents, which for many are waste, became the raw material for a group of migrant women and heads of families from the 30 de Agosto neighborhood, in the municipality of Arauca, the raw material for their craft work. With these they make ecological bags, tulas and kitchen aprons, the sale of which is the main source of income in their homes.

The neighborhood is located on the outskirts of the capital of the department of Arauca, where its inhabitants fight a kind of luck to survive. Most of them came looking for a piece of land to live on and saw in an unoccupied area the alternative they needed to build a house that would provide them with the basics.

Due to the way they are occupied, they are considered an invasion neighborhood, and given such a designation, access to basic services, such as water or electricity, is a utopia. Paradoxically, just a few meters away, the first plant that will bring natural gas to the inhabitants of Arauca is being built.

The street is completely uncovered, and in winter times –like the one the department is experiencing right now– the water floods their homes, mostly built with canvas, bags and guaduas.

Those with a bit more luck build with zinc sheets, but in these houses the walls are almost an oven due to the high temperatures, which can reach 40 °C. Only a few are made of cement and bricks, including windows and bars.

In general, the panorama of the neighborhood is a reflection of the marginality and poverty of Arauca, which according to DANE in 2022 was located at 26.1% of poverty, higher than the national figure of 18.1%.

The National University of Colombia (UNAL) Orinoquia Headquarters reached this sector –through the University Extension Area–, the World Food Program (WFP) and the French Embassy in Colombia, with a productive project that allows the inhabitants neighborhood, especially women, to have an economic alternative that improves their quality of life.

The bet is simple but ambitious: convert the waste from the plastic tents into raw material to make handicrafts and the source of income for 10 women and their families.

The project is relevant if one takes into account that Arauca presents one of the highest unemployment figures in the country, with 29.4% in 2022.

“In the community, most of us are recyclers, we live from day to day and this support from the University allowed us to understand how to transform what we recycled. This became an economic opportunity because we live in difficult situations here,” says Dona Patiño, one of the beneficiaries of this project.

César Gutiérrez, a support professional from the University Extension area of ​​the UNA Orinoquia Campus, points out that “this initiative is the continuity of the ‘Frontera Verde’ project, through which waste product from recycling is managed, with which they even created community gardens for food sovereignty”.

“When we asked them: what can they do with this tent?

“The support of the University is based on training to transform the main product, create spaces to market the products, and even get the necessary inputs to make the crafts.”

In this line, in the middle of the unpaved streets and the canvas houses, the project “Mujeres emprendedoras del 30 de Agosto (ME30)” arises, initially made up of 9 women.

“In less than an hour we broke down a tent between four people, with scissors and our hands. We remove the plastic side and the fabric remains, with which the handicrafts emerge”, says Mrs. Patiño.

Thanks to the support of the UNAL, the WFP and the French Embassy in Colombia, their enterprise has been equipped with sewing machines, flatbed machines and filleting machines with which they can respond to orders and maintain their income.

“This initiative is not only our economic income, but the workshop becomes our therapy to escape from all the problems we have here. When we paint or cut we begin to clear our minds” concludes Dona.

