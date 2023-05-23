Baguanchi welcomes the new Sports Complex of Aviced FC





The desire to have their own infrastructure became a reality for the representatives of Aviced FC. This sports institution has its Sports Complex that is located in the Baguanchi sector. The short-term goal is for their Second Category team to play at home on the main court of this newly opened space. Its construction lasted two years.

The vision of investing in this sports scenario is given thanks to the incursion of this cast to the ascent of Azuayo. His success has already been evidenced in inter-neighborhood tournaments in índor. With the name of Simón Bolívar he has three titles in his showcase. The same work is evident in national futsal, where they seek the first star.

“When we began to play the tournament organized by the Azuay Football Association (AFA), we realized that in the city there are not many suitable fields for training, for this reason the decision to look for a piece of land and adapt it so that the complex”, said Jorge Encalada, coordinator of the team and one of the motivators along with Fernando Cedillo (president) to materialize this project.

According to the Cuenca leader, the inaugurated facilities are part of the infrastructure that will be completed in the coming months. However, a regulation 11-a-side soccer field is currently available, measuring 105 meters long by 65 meters wide. The gramado will continue in continuous treatment, like the drainage.

Precisely, the playing field will be used by the Aviced FC squad that is playing the Provincial Tournament. Tomorrow the cast commanded by Azuayo coach José Granda has scheduled the first practice in this sector.

“The Complex has a projection to have a Club House, a restaurant and a futsal arena. That is a long-term project; you have to wait a while to have all these spaces available”, highlighted the representative of the cast from Cuenca.

According to Encalada, On May 29, an active point of the Academy will open in Baguanchi. A total of 230 children are enrolled in the soccer schools that use the Patamarca Sports Complex.

“The fruits will come soon”

Former soccer player Jaime Iván Kaviedes was named as godfather of the new Sports Complex. The ‘Nine’ was also accompanied by Luis Fernando Saritama, current sports coordinator of Deportivo Cuenca.

Kaviedes commented that he feels part of the Aviced FC family. “I have been aware of the growth of this institution and surely the objectives that they have pursued for years will come soon,” said the former Ecuadorian national team during the inauguration of the sports venue.

Spaces available

At the moment the main court, office area and four dressing rooms are available. In the next few days, benches for substitute players will be placed, with the aim of AFA enabling this space for the Ascent of Azuayo.