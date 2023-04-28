Bahamón promises and commits to coffee growers

Germán Bahamón was chosen to take the helm of the coffee union as the new general manager within the framework of the National Congress of Coffee Growers (Extraordinary). The opita emphasized that he will focus his efforts on uplifting the families that grow coffee in his nation.

The new general manager of the National Federation of Coffee Growers was elected, within the framework of the 91st National Congress of Coffee Growers (Extraordinary), after a meticulous review of the resumes of the three candidates chosen by the National Committee of Coffee Growers for the position. .

“Once again, the commitment to Colombian coffee growers and, of course, to the coffee institutions, is reflected in this venue that summons us to deliberate and make the best decision for the benefit of the sector,” said Albeiro Hernán Duque, president of 91 Extraordinary National Congress of Coffee Growers, and who swore in the new manager and successor of Roberto Vélez Vallejo born in the department of Huila Germán Alberto Bahamón Jaramillo.

“We are going to work tirelessly for the prosperity of the entire Colombian coffee industry, and of the families, who today make this union the most important in the country’s agricultural economy. I am a coffee romantic. I am a third generation coffee grower, my grandfather, my father, this has been instilled in us and it is something that we cannot lose. That in young people we have that roots and that pride of being a coffee grower,” said the now FNC manager.

He invited them to work on the industrialization and add value to what is considered the best coffee in the world, and pointed out that participation in the value chain results in greater prosperity for Colombian families that grow coffee.

The Huilense continued “what we must continue to do in a Federation that is going to celebrate its 100th anniversary is adapt to the new reality, and that means that there has to be austerity in the central office, there has to be empowerment of the regions, but most importantly It is the empowerment of international offices to generate more trade, and that is very important, the markets are growing in coffee consumption, China and India are very important markets that are just beginning to consume and we must take advantage of the opportunities because only then can we to have an ambition to produce a production of 20 million bags by 2027 and have a market available for the sale of our product and thus generate prosperity for our coffee growers”.

It may interest you: Bahamón: the centenary manager

“The only reason why I would be willing to propose an increase in the contribution to coffee growers would be for two reasons: One, the renewal of coffee plantations which, if one calculates 10%, is about $70 billion a year, to have young and productive coffee plantations. The second would be to create a social protection floor, which allows coffee growers who are reaching middle age and old age to have some type of protection. The resources of the Fund must be for the benefit of coffee growing and, obviously, of the coffee grower and the average age of the coffee grower today is above 57 years. In other words, it is important to prepare a fund that allows us to see from now on when they have that possibility for old age. The problem is that there have been no savings for old age and bringing the contribution to 7 cents or 7.5 cents would be something that could be considered if only it were for this, not for the Stabilization Fund, but for renovation and social protection” . He said in a speech of emotions and hope both for the head of the coffee growers himself and for the entire union that expects a LEADER in Bahamón with each letter that composes it.