Bahía Solano, a natural treasure for humpback whale watching

The municipality of Bahía Solano, in the Chocó Pacific, is a privileged destination for humpback whale watching in the Pacific.

The annual arrival of humpback whales in the Colombian Pacific is an extraordinary natural spectacle. Between the months of July and October, these majestic creatures migrate approximately 8,500 kilometers from Antarctica to the warm waters of the Colombian Pacific coast to mate and give birth to their calves. This natural phenomenon makes Bahía Solano a place of worldwide importance for whale watching.

According to Brigadier General Oscar Zuluaga, president of Satena, Bahía Solano, located in the department of Chocó, has remained largely hidden for years, but has begun to reveal to the world all the natural treasures it houses on its beaches, rivers and jungles. “For lovers of

nature and whale watching enthusiasts, this destination is a jewel that cannot be overlooked”, Zuluaga emphasizes.

One of the highlights of Bahía Solano is its accessibility. Satena, as an airline committed to promoting sustainable tourism, offers regular flights to Bahía Solano, facilitating access to this destination.

It must be remembered that Bahía Solano is the ideal starting point for exploring the Ensenada de Utría National Natural Park, a diverse and fascinating ecosystem.

Visitors can reach this park from the village of El Valle by boat. There are black and white sand beaches, mangrove forests, ecological trails and abundant wildlife including birds, reptiles and amphibians. During the whale season, this National Natural Park is

makes it a privileged place to observe and learn about these magnificent creatures in their natural habitat.