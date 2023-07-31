Bahía Solano: Festival of the Bay from August 1 to 7

From August 1 to 7, the XXXV Festival of the Bay will take place in the municipality of Bahía Solano, an event that highlights the culture, maritime sports and tourism potential of the Solano community.

In this beautiful and touristic municipality of Choco, for seven days an agenda of musical, gastronomic and artistic enjoyment will be displayed for tourists and residents of the municipality, highlighting the ancestral expressions of the Chocoan Pacific coast.

In the same way, there will be alboradas, the cradle of biodiversity festival, parade of troupes by institutions, cultural presentations, artisanal fishing tournament, popular festival, imposition of bands on candidates, surprise concert, canoeing championships, beach volleyball, among others. .

Bahia Solano extends the invitation to enjoy all its natural attractions, a municipality of coastal jungle, recognized as one of the best eco-tourism destinations par excellence in the country.

