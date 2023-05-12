Home » Bahía Solano: guardianship ruling orders the appointment of a teacher at the Cupica school
The Second Promiscuous Municipal Court of Bahía Solano, through guardianship ruling 012 of May 11, 2023, ordered the government of Chocó, through its secretary of education, to appoint a Biology and Chemistry teacher at the Educational Institution Immaculate Heart of María de Cupica, corregimiento of Bahía Solano.

The decision was the result of a guardianship action filed by Carlos Mario Cardona Pérez, municipal representative of Bahía Solano.

The appointment must be made within a period of 48 hours and whoever is designated will have the obligation to present himself to the position as soon as possible.

In the same judicial ruling, the governor of Chocó is urged to comply with the obligation to respond to the requirements, under penalty of having the respective disciplinary copies certified before the competent authorities.

