Home News Bahía Solano: indigenous people received water filters
News

Bahía Solano: indigenous people received water filters

by admin
Bahía Solano: indigenous people received water filters

Six indigenous communities of the Río Valle and Boroboro reservation, in Bahía Solano, received this week water filters in development of the assistance program carried out by Microempresas de Colombia, Zavalketa and the Basque Government – Basque Government.

In total, 205 families benefited. These indigenous communities were victims of armed groups and suffered forced displacement in December 2020.

In the world, according to UNICEF, 2,200 million people lack access to safely managed drinking water services and more than 290,000 children under the age of five die each year due to diarrheal diseases caused by poor sanitary conditions or unsafe water. potable.

.

See also  Earthquake in the province of Rome: shock between 3.3 and 3.8

You may also like

North Kivu: six people killed in two days...

For possible sexual harassment, they investigate a Transmilenio...

Multi-city air ticket bookings have returned to pre-epidemic...

Vehicle rolls over after collision in Waldsee

The new manager of Läänemaa Hospital is not...

Video: General Palomino suffered an accident while riding...

Accident: Five seriously injured southeast of Celle |...

They capture a subject for assaulting a person...

NATURAL GAS, FOR A CLEANER AND SUSTAINABLE PLANET

Beijing-Moscow, a handshake moment that attracts worldwide attention—Remembering...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy