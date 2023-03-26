Six indigenous communities of the Río Valle and Boroboro reservation, in Bahía Solano, received this week water filters in development of the assistance program carried out by Microempresas de Colombia, Zavalketa and the Basque Government – Basque Government.

In total, 205 families benefited. These indigenous communities were victims of armed groups and suffered forced displacement in December 2020.

In the world, according to UNICEF, 2,200 million people lack access to safely managed drinking water services and more than 290,000 children under the age of five die each year due to diarrheal diseases caused by poor sanitary conditions or unsafe water. potable.

