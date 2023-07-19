Bahía Solano: they ask to investigate “white elephant” of paving in El Valle

Carlos Mario Cardona

Carlos Mario Cardona, municipal representative of Bahía Solano, asked the attorney general to speed up the investigations into possible irregularities that arose in the unsuccessful execution of the paving project for the 4.3 kilometers of the road that leads from Ciudad Mutis, municipal seat, to the corregimiento El Valle.

The Bahía Solano ombudsman filed a criminal complaint in March 2022, one year and three months ago, requesting that possible irregularities that prevented the due execution and termination of said paving contract be investigated, as well as that the process of adjudication and management of the advance of said contract made by Invías in favor of the contracting firm.

By means of a request, the representative of the Public Ministry in Bahía Solano demanded speed in the investigations, taking into account that more than a year has elapsed since the criminal complaint was filed and so far there has not been any type of pronouncement, despite the fact that With it, probative material was provided and that said work was abandoned, which can be observed by everyone who passes through it.

“Acts of corruption cannot go unpunished and the disaster of the project to pave the road to El Valle cannot remain as if nothing had happened. The culprits must answer to justice and the national government look at the way to finish this project. Invías already imposed an economic sanction on the contractor, and the Comptroller’s Office evidenced a detriment. The prosecutor’s office is required to rule in accordance with the criminal complaint that we presented,” said the ombudsman.