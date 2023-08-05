Home » Bahía Solano: they release a whale that had become entangled in a mesh
Bahía Solano: they release a whale that had become entangled in a mesh

In the general area of ​​Bahía Solano, in the department of Chocó, the release of a humpback whale was carried out that had a mesh entangled in its tail and prevented its free navigation.

The Colombian Navy was informed of the situation by people who had seen the animal. Through the Bahía Solano Coast Guard Station, coordination was carried out with the General Maritime Directorate – DIMAR, the Regional Autonomous Corporation for the Sustainable Development of Chocó – Codechocó, the National Aquaculture and Fisheries Authority – AUNAP, the Association of Divers Natives, Scientific Tourism and Conservation Institutions such as Madre Agua and the Pacific Botanical Garden, for the search for the whale.

On board a Colombian Navy Coast Guard launch, the military and civilian personnel began the search and after a few hours it was located and monitored in order to observe its behavior and to be able to wait for the moment that would allow the approach of the divers who finally they managed to cut a large part of the mesh until the animal finally submerged quickly and continued its navigation.

It is recommended to the community of the area, if they go whale watching, inform the Colombian Navy or the different institutions to continue helping this species.

