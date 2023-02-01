Units of the Colombian Navy intercepted a vessel when it was navigating at high speed carrying narcotic substances.

It is a boat with no name and no registration, manned by three subjects, detected 50 nautical miles from the municipality of Bahía Solano, Chocó. The crew members tried to escape without any success.

During the inspection, it was found that they were transporting 32 packages. The Coast Guard personnel transferred the vessel along with its crew members and material to the municipality of Bahía Solano, where they were brought before the Judicial Police personnel, who carried out the Approved Identification Test – PIPH, on the packages, testing positive for hydrochloride. cocaine weighing 1,022 kilograms.