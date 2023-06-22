Bahn: Escalation in collective bargaining with EVG absolutely unnecessary



Deutsche Bahn has sharply criticized the EVG union’s announcement of a ballot on indefinite strikes. “This escalation is absolutely unnecessary, we were very close to completion,” said railway spokesman Matthias Waha on Thursday. It is “absurd” to unsettle travelers with threats of strikes and possibly “spoil their summer holidays,” he added.

The EVG had announced shortly before that it would now initiate a ballot after the collective bargaining talks with the railways had been declared to have failed. This would make indefinite strikes possible. However, further warning strikes are also possible during the ballot, emphasized the EVG.

The union is particularly bothered by the long term of the collective agreement of 27 months offered by the railways and by the amount of the wage increase offered. The EVG has demanded at least 650 euros more money for all employees and a twelve-month term.

In negotiations with Deutsche Bahn competitors, the union agreed to wage increases of EUR 420 per month for a period of 21 months. According to the EVG negotiators, the railways had recently promised 400 euros, but had not moved away from the 27-month term.

“There are 140 pages of collective agreement ready to be signed on the table,” spokesman Waha continued. Everything that has been achieved so far in the negotiations is now gone and the conclusion of the collective bargaining round will be delayed by months due to the ballot. It’s not up to the track, emphasized Waha, “it’s still ready to find a solution”.

