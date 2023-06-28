Bahn refuels trains in Fröndenberg with biofuel – Ruhr area – news

So far, only diesel trains from the Polish manufacturer Pesa have been operating in the Sauerland network of Deutsche Bahn. This is because many routes in the Sauerland are not electrified for historical reasons. Because of the many tunnels, it is very time-consuming and expensive to change this. In order to make a contribution to climate protection, Deutsche Bahn now wants to convert at least some of the railcars to biofuel.

Biofuel initially on RB54 between Unna and Menden

The trains of the Sauerland network are refueled with diesel at several stations, including in Dortmund and Frödenberg. The railways have now set up a 20,000 liter tank at Fröndenberg station so that the trains can be refueled with biofuel there. First on line RB54 from Unna to Menden. The fuel lasts until September.

Biofuel without palm oil from waste

The biofuel is what is known as HVO fuel. This does not compete with agriculture, assures Tim Fischer, project manager for alternative drives at Deutsche Bahn: “This fuel consists exclusively of waste, for example used cooking oil and is also free of palm oil, so the topic of dying rainforest is not one either.” This is also secured by certificates.

Other lines in the Sauerland network are to follow

However, the railway wants to convince the Westphalia Lippe local transport, which awards the local rail transport in Westphalia and thus also in the Sauerland network, to switch to biofuel on the other lines as well, although it is currently 30 cents more expensive than diesel. However, this is a climate-friendly alternative that can be implemented quickly on non-electrified routes, says Oliver Terhaag, Board Member for Regional Rail at DB Regio AG: “We save 90 percent of CO2 emissions just by reaching for the pump. By changing the fuel, we can use existing ones continue to operate diesel vehicles.”

NWL welcomes pilot test

The head of the association of the NWL Klaus Drathen welcomes the pilot use of the railways in the Sauerland network: the rails are the backbone of climate-friendly mobility. Alternative drives, such as those based on rechargeable batteries or hydrogen, but also biofuel will play a major role in the future. It’s all about efficient, sustainable and economical solutions.”

Degree of electrification at 61 percent

Across Germany, 61 percent of the railway lines are electrified, which is above the EU average of 54 percent. And 90 percent of the transport performance is purely electric, especially in long-distance and freight transport, because the main routes are all electrified.

Around a dozen diesel-powered networks

In NRW there are currently still a good dozen networks on which diesel-powered trains run, says Lothar Ebbers from Pro Bahn NRW: “For example in Westmünsterland, in the Eifel and in East Westphalia: However, there are already plans for many of these routes to switch to other propulsion technologies.”

Networks are to be converted to other drives

Some of them should be electrified, but this is not economically viable on all routes. Battery electric trains could therefore be used on other routes. These have a battery that is recharged via the overhead line while driving on electrified sections of track. In the Düren network, the Rhineland special-purpose association relies on hydrogen trains.

