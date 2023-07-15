Baidu’s Chatbot Ernie Falls Short in Comparison to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Testing Reveals

Baidu Unveils Chatbot Better than OpenAI’s ChatGPT in Chinese Language Testing

Last month, Baidu, China‘s dominant internet search company, presented its chatbot, Ernie, which it claimed to be superior to ChatGPT, developed by Silicon Valley’s OpenAI. The unveiling of ChatGPT last fall had triggered a frenzy in the field of generative artificial intelligence, sparking an engineering and fundraising race between companies.

In a report sponsored by a leading Chinese research academy, Baidu stated that while Ernie 3.5 was “slightly inferior” to OpenAI’s latest model, GPT-4, in extensive testing, it outperformed in Chinese language instructions. Intrigued by this claim, we decided to conduct our own test comparing the two chatbots.

When we questioned Ernie about taboo topics, including China‘s “zero covid” policy and the events of June 4, 1989, it evaded direct answers. Ernie instead offered a lengthy overview of the policies and even restarted when asked about Tiananmen Square. It’s worth noting Ernie’s reluctance to address sensitive issues, while ChatGPT had no reservations in discussing the Tiananmen Square crackdown and offered a Wikipedia-style response on US influence in Taiwan.

Moving on to current affairs and trivia, Ernie made occasional mistakes and sometimes provided incorrect information. Thanks to Baidu’s powerful search engine, Ernie excelled at gathering details about current events, correctly stating that the CEO of Twitter was Linda Yaccarino. In contrast, ChatGPT, whose knowledge base ended in September 2021, correctly identified Jack Dorsey as the CEO before his resignation.

We also tested the chatbots’ insights into the physical world by asking them to stack a book, nine eggs, a laptop, a bottle, and a nail stably. While ChatGPT provided an almost feasible solution, Ernie’s response required some imagination and included placing the bottle on top of an already occupied laptop.

For the final evaluation of their language skills, we asked the chatbots to compose a rap in Chinese. Ernie showcased its linguistic excellence with a brilliant rap, but got confused while addressing ChatGPT as “Ernie bot.” In comparison, ChatGPT delivered a rhythmic rap, effectively showcasing its comprehension abilities beyond language fluency.

Ultimately, our test showed that while Ernie performed better in Chinese language instructions and had impressive rapping skills, ChatGPT demonstrated more comprehensive cognitive abilities. It effortlessly elaborated on sensitive topics, provided accurate information from its training, and successfully completed complex instructions. As a result, ChatGPT emerges as the winner in this AI rivalry.

As Baidu becomes a major foreign player in the AI race, the competition between China and the US in the field of artificial intelligence continues to escalate. These advancements highlight the potential for significant technological breakthroughs and their impact on various industries.

Overall, the development of chatbots like Ernie and ChatGPT represents a significant step forward in generative artificial intelligence. As companies continue to refine and enhance these technologies, there is a promising future ahead for AI-powered conversational agents.

