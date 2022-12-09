Home News Bairo, at school without a backpack and at a lesson on equality
Bairo, at school without a backpack and at a lesson on equality

Bairo, at school without a backpack and at a lesson on equality

Many initiatives

BAIRO. The small primary school of Bairo e Torre is avant-garde: the pupils all go to school without backpacks, always leaving their materials at school. Furthermore, at the beginning of the year, to promote equality among all students, parents’ representatives buy the same pens, colors and notebooks for everyone. There are many activities that are proposed and that will be told on the Open day of 15 December, from the educational garden to healthy walks, as told by the deputy mayor Enrica Forma (video by Viola Configliacco)

