BAIRO. The Residence del Frate promotes sustainability with an integrated character. Various projects aimed at respecting the environment and the fight against waste are underway: from the choices towards plastic free, to the installation of over 600 photovoltaic modules aimed at the self-production of clean energy, up to the collaboration with an international organization non-profit committed to the reforestation of the world

“Sustainability is not a simple action, but a behavior that is exemplified through targeted projects that produce virtuous effects in the medium and long term – specifies the management of the Residence del Frate – in Bairo it was decided to focus strongly on sustainability with a character integrated, that is through projects connected to each other and all aimed at safeguarding the environment and fighting waste. A first important initiative concerns the installation of state-of-the-art water purification systems: an investment that will generate dry savings of around 70,000 half-liter plastic bottles per year.

Protecting the environment also means adopting ethical and far-sighted behaviors in the fight against waste with a different modulation of consumption: in this case we have chosen to invest in energy self-production: in an area adjacent to the structure, 620 photovoltaic modules capable of guarantee total independence in the supply of clean energy. Sustainability has no boundaries, it is a set of actions and ideals that permeate the conscience of individuals, inducing them to solidarity: they have understood this well in the structure of Bairo which has chosen to collaborate with an international non-profit organization, Tre Nation, committed to the struggle against the deforestation of the world. With the donation of a tree for each guest of the residence, on the occasion of their birthday, we will help to repopulate the green lung of California, recently destroyed by fires ». «As a structure we have always paid a lot of attention to environmental protection, but we know that to follow truly green behaviors with conviction means adopting an integrated approach. Zero impact is achieved precisely by integrating policies and actions that aim to generate benefits for people and the environment. In an era of depletion of environmental resources and an energy crisis, it is imperative to do everything possible to protect the planet and its raw materials. And we are trying to make an effective contribution to this, ”said Ezio Ponte, managing director of the Residence del Frate. –