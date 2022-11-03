Home News Bairo turns 106 and sends a video to Giorgia Meloni, the first woman Prime Minister
Bairo turns 106 and sends a video to Giorgia Meloni, the first woman Prime Minister

Bairo turns 106 and sends a video to Giorgia Meloni, the first woman Prime Minister

Her name is Angela Barboro, for all Nuccia and on November 3 she turned 106 years old. For seven years she has been a guest at the Residence del Frate di Bairo, in the Canavese area. For the occasion, Nuccia Barboro wanted to record a video dedicated to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. She originally from Milan, passionate about art, culture and sport, in her youth Nuccia Barboro played volleyball for many years for this, in the video she explains the benefits of gymnastics that she still practices. To Giorgia Meloni, the old woman sends her best wishes for a good and fruitful job at the helm of the country. From the Residence del Frate they underline that every day Nuccia reads the newspapers and follows all the events related to current affairs.

