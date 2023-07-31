Bajaur blast, death toll rises to 54, condition of 15 critical

Web Desk: The death toll in the Bajaur blast has reached 54. According to sources, more people have died in the suicide blast in Bajaur, after which the death toll has risen to 54, out of which 49 people have died. Identification has been possible while 83 people injured in the blast are being treated in different hospitals, out of which 15 are in serious condition. Additional IGC TD Shaukat Abbas said that the JUI meeting started at 2 pm and the blast took place at 4:10 pm. A lot of evidence has been found at the scene. etc. have been found, the blast was suicide and the attacking group has been identified, there was a specific target in the blast. He said that in the initial inquiry, the accused have been almost reached, forensic reports are awaited.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

