Bajaur: Operation of security forces killed 4 terrorists, 1 youth martyred
Bajaur: Operation of security forces killed 4 terrorists, 1 youth martyred

Bajaur: Operation of security forces killed 4 terrorists, 1 youth martyred

On secret information, 4 terrorists were killed and one was arrested in an exchange of fire during an operation by security forces in Charming area of ​​Bajaur.
Web Desk: In a statement issued by the Public Relations Department of the Pakistan Army, ISPR, it has been stated that the security forces conducted an operation in the Charming area of ​​Bajaur on the night of August 12 and 13 on the basis of a tip-off about the presence of terrorists.
According to ISPR, during the exchange of fire, 4 terrorists were killed while one terrorist was arrested.
According to the Public Relations Department, the killed and arrested terrorists were involved in terrorist activities against the security forces, the terrorists were also active in the killing of innocent civilians and suicide bombings.
According to ISPR, 24-year-old soldier Mohammad Shoaib was martyred in the exchange of fire with the terrorists.
According to the Public Relations Department of the Pakistan Army, a clearance operation is underway in the area to eliminate terrorists, and the forces are determined to eliminate terrorism from Pakistan.

