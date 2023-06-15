Home » Bajo Baudó: five people were kidnapped in Orpúa
Bajo Baudó: five people were kidnapped in Orpúa

Bajo Baudó: five people were kidnapped in Orpúa

On the morning of June 11, a group of armed men arrived in several boats in Orpúa, a township in the municipality of Bajo Baudó, shot to intimidate the residents and kidnapped five people, including a woman.

“According to what the Navy reports to us, it could be the Clan del Golfo; We are concerned because the 68 families residing in the area have thought about moving,” said the municipal government secretary, Janio Posso.

The official asked the national government and the entities that protect Human Rights to organize a commission to verify the real situation of the inhabitants of Orpúa, since there are no security guarantees to reach the area.

River units and troops from the 2nd Marine Brigade of the National Navy are present in Orpúa.

One year ago, on June 27, 2022, five people were murdered in this community of Orpúa in Bajo Baudó. Four of them were indigenous college students who were on mid-year vacation.

