Bajo Baudó: pest control in coconut crops

In total there were 270 small producers from the municipality of Bajo Baudó, in Chocó, who received inspection, surveillance and control visits by the Colombian Agricultural Institute, ICA, to demonstrate the absence or presence of insect pests such as the black weevil, ring rojo, porroca, among others, that put the sector at risk.

During the visits, the ICA staff took the opportunity to train the producers on the importance of preventing pests under official control, the implementation of the trapping network for control and constant monitoring, in order to protect the phytosanitary status of the region and ensure trade conditions.

“From the Chocó Sectional ICA, 38 phytosanitary inspection visits were attended to coconut crops, where it was possible to demonstrate the presence of pest insects such as the black coconut palm weevil, the red ring disease and symptoms associated with porroca. With these visits, the organization of the coconut-producing farms, their phytosanitary conditions and their high potential for the production of coconut and its derivatives such as virgin coconut oil, which are made by women who belong to the Concosta Community Council, are achieved,” he explained. the sectional manager of ICA Chocó, Luis Eduardo Klínger Castro.

The municipality of Bajo Baudó is classified as a large coconut producer, therefore, the ICA articulates with the producers to increase and strengthen the agricultural sensors, who are in charge of communicating in a timely manner any unusual event or episode that occurs in said plantations.

