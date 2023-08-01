Bajo Baudó: seven dead from the Clan del Golfo in Purricha

In a joint operation between the Army, the Police and the Navy in the Purricha river, municipality of Bajo Baudó, seven members of the Clan del Golfo were killed and another four were captured.

The information was provided by Rear Admiral Carlos Alberto Serrano Guzmán, Commander of the Pacific Naval Force of the National Navy and General Óscar Leonel Murillo Díaz, Commander of the Seventh Division of the National Army.

In the operation, rifles, magazines, ammunition of different calibers, quartermaster material and communications equipment were seized.

The Baudó substructure is accused of planning and carrying out various terrorist actions such as threats, extortion, forced displacement and homicides against social leaders, peasants, indigenous people and inhabitants of Chocó, as well as against the Public Force.

