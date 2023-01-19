Taken from https://colombia.wcs.org/es-es/WCS-Colombia/Noticias/articleType/ArticleView/articleId/18541/MUJERES-LIDERARON-SEMBRATON-DE-ARBOLES-NATIVOS-PARA-RESTAURAR-UNA-PARTE- OF-THE-CHOCOANA-JUNGLE.aspx

With the leadership of the *Proyecto Vida Silvestre (PVS) and in the township of Puerto Bolívar, on the Docampadó river basin, inhabitants of the Concosta community council reproduced 10,000 native plants that now grow in strategic sites that had been impacted by deforestation and that are part of the protected area ‘DRMI El Encanto de los Manglares del Bajo Baudó’.

In Bajo Baudó, a town that protects part of the most important and strategic portions of the Chocó jungle, live some women who could be described as ‘powerful’. If for some this may sound exaggerated, it is at least evident that they are mothers, daughters and wives who fervently defend the enormous biodiversity of this Colombian region.

They are not hundreds. They are reduced to eleven. But, in a short time, and guided by professional and expert botanists, they managed to reproduce 10,000 trees, corresponding to seven native species, which were planted in four large nuclei or strategic sections of the jungle and the Docampadó river basin, with the aim of order to restore those natural areas.

The work was promoted by the Wildlife Project (PVS), directed by WCS Colombia. And it has been directed by Selene Torres, leader of Ecological Restoration of this initiative, as well as by Hamleth Valois Cuesta, expert consultant in restoration and in working with community councils, and member of the Research Group on Ecology and Conservation of Tropical Ecosystems, of the Technological University of Chocó.

This is what the DRMI Management Plan dictates

All this technical and community effort has been concentrated, in turn, in a part of the territory of the Concosta community council and within ‘El Encanto de los Manglares del Bajo Baudó’, a particularly important place in the region, declared in 2019 as reserve or Regional District of Integrated Management (DRMI), and in which some of the most important portions of mangroves in the country are protected.

Despite its status as a protected zone, strategic points of its more than 300,000 hectares have been affected by deforestation or logging. Frequently, and in past years, villagers have felled large trees, in order to sell the wood and earn money to support their families.

The damages caused after this practice are some of those that are being repaired with the work led by ’empowered women’, as they have been called. The work also supports part of the objectives outlined in the DRMI Management Plan, that is, the roadmap drawn up and approved after its declaration and that seeks to refine, over time, the conservation and protection of this great strategic surface.

“Since 2021, Concosta and the women of Puerto Bolívar had expressed their intention to carry out restoration exercises for overexploited mangrove and timber species, due to a perception of scarcity of these resources and the absence of exercises to recover their populations. It was this interest that opened the door to start this process in the different stages of ecological restoration”, explains Selene Torres.

‘Pick them up’

Yili Marcela Ibargüen Cáceres is one of the members of the ’empowered’ group. She, a local PVS technician for this project, explains that the 10,000 plants were initially reproduced in an artisanal nursery that had been built a few years ago in the Puerto Bolívar district, with the support of Concosta, and whose facilities were now strengthened and adapted by the PVS. The place became the operations center of what she and her colleagues have defined as a “sembratón”.

“After several meetings, the species that would reproduce were chosen. Of about 70, more or less, that were referred by friends, by the most knowledgeable residents or that we ourselves had seen when we were very young, we chose seven, because they were the ones that were most available and could offer the best results”, says Yili.

She refers to the fact that it was not enough to choose them. It was also necessary to walk the jungle to look for their seeds or, if possible, seedlings (propagules) of each of the chosen trees, in days that lasted for hours and in which they had to take advantage of the fruiting seasons of the few specimens. of each of the species that still survive.

Some of these small expeditions took place, Yili relates, in the midst of the disbelief of husbands or partners. “They called us the ‘stick pickers.’ Nobody believed, but over time they began to think differently”. And so much was the change, that, with the days, those same incredulous men began to accompany them on the tours and became collectors. To be more exact: they accepted ‘defeat’, dismantled their pride and called themselves ‘seed hunters’.

“That our most valuable trees can grow again and in abundance is very important to everyone. It is a message that we have wanted to replicate among young people, who will be our generational replacement”, adds Yili.

After a few days under the care of the nurserymen, the selected seeds and seedlings were taken to the nursery, where they were planted until they reached a suitable size (at least 30-40 centimeters in height), at which time they could be transplanted to the site. definitive.

Regional example of conservation

All this step by step required training for Yili and her colleagues in topics such as seed treatment, monitoring germination and bagging the plants that were growing; all this added to the taking of records and the final sowing. Today, thanks to his efforts, otobos (Otoba gracilipes), rubbers (Brosimum utile), carob trees (Hymenaea oblongifolia), animes (Protium veneralense), winas (Carapa guianensis), natos (Mora oleífera) and carras (Huberodendron) grow in the wild. patinoi).

“Beyond the ecological restoration carried out, which had a strong component of community construction, it has been interesting to highlight the creation of local capacities. The propagation or reproduction of the species was done with the conscious and committed support of the inhabitants. Strategies were defined and community plantings were carried out in selected spaces, thinking about the need we have to give back to nature a part of what it has given us, but with the commitment to take care of everything that we manage to recover”, comments Selene Torres.

Among other objectives, in addition to supporting the revival of degraded areas, “with the planting and the entire restoration process, we have also supported some farms so that they can diversify their offer,” says Hamleth Valois. He adds that some of these lands grew vegetables or fruit trees, but they lacked the forestry component, a plus or counterpart that at one time could translate into an opportunity to provide environmental services.

“Now we can only hope that, with the local capacities generated, the nursery strengthened, the areas in the process of being restored, and the great work carried out by the community, the actions in favor of the territory will be reinforced,” concludes Selene. The satisfaction would be complete if, in addition to the latter, over time women could continue to be seen as a great regional example of conservation and consolidate their role as multipliers of good deeds in their territories.