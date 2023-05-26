Balance of forceful operations of the Cali Police against crime

Various positive results have been generated by the various and accurate operations being carried out by the Metropolitan Police of Cali.

Initially, six motorcycles and one vehicle reported stolen were recovered in control, registration and background check activities by the Unipol Police Intervention Group.

The modus operandi of these criminals was based on altering the license plates and the identification number of the original system of the automobiles, to later market them in the municipality of Santander De Quilichao.

From the Police, they make a special call to the public to carry out technical studies with expert experts from Sijin before acquiring vehicles that are not purchased in recognized commercial establishments.

Another forceful police operation was carried out by the Criminal Investigation Section of the Cali Metropolitan Police in coordination with the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, after eight months of arduous investigation.

Balance of this operative:

1. Capture by court order of 11 people, four in flagrante delicto, who were engaged in the sale of narcotics and territorial control in commune four of the city.

2. Seizure of 30,000 grams of marijuana, 1,450 grams of cocaine, 5,000 grams of bazuco and a firearm.

Through 32 search and raid procedures in the Olaya Herrera, Popular, La Isla, San Francisco and Camilo Torres neighborhoods of the capital Vallecaucana, two criminal groups, known as “la 40”, were dismantled.

This criminal group was led by alias “Mayoma”, accused of committing the murder of alias “chara” for territorial control and the sale of narcotics, and the structure “los del platanal”, led by alias “Charizad”.

These structures affected sports venues, residential sectors and school environments through the marketing and induction of drug use.

Those captured were left at the disposal of the Attorney General’s Office for the crimes of conspiracy to commit a crime, homicide, attempted homicide, manufacturing, possession, drug trafficking and forced displacement and are currently in the process of prosecution.

