They went to the La Fuente highway, in Ecuador, which will allow the mobilization of more than 5,000 tractor-trailers to Colombia. A third possibility of an alternate route will be analyzed.

The Minister of Transportation, Guillermo Reyes, explained the measures that the Government is taking to address the situation presented in the municipality of Rosas, Cauca, after the landslide that occurred on January 9 that left around 700 people homeless, in addition to the effects in important road corridors, such as the Pan-American highway, a route through which more than 7,000 vehicles pass daily, mostly cargo.

At President Petro’s request to seek urgent solutions, the head of the Transportation portfolio explained that, in the first instance, alternate routes were enabled for medium-sized vehicles.

As a second measure, Reyes assured: “We are in the process of building a very fast bypass, close to 1.5 kilometers, between the municipalities of Rosas and El Altillo. There is already machinery enabled and it is expected to have it ready in the coming months”.

The senior official also stated that tank trucks with essential products, such as milk, have been allowed to pass through the department of Nariño. Likewise, through the joint work between Colombia and Ecuador, they have resorted to the The fountain, in

Ecuador, which will allow the mobilization of more than 5,000 tractor-trailers to Colombia, which are in the neighboring country. “We have already had the first successful caravans crossing this border,” said Minister Reyes.

The option was also raised to use maritime corridors as a means of transporting merchandise between the departments of Cauca and Nariño. “The president contacted the commander of the National Navy and enabled a ship that is in the port of Buenaventura, already in operation.”

He stressed that, despite the fact that this situation occurred unexpectedly, the Government has reacted immediately to the extent possible, for which tertiary roads were enabled, and machinery of the National Institute of Roads began operating a week ago (Invías) that is improving the conditions of the corridors.

Reyes reported that on Saturday, January 21, a third possibility of an alternate route will be discussed with the governors of Cauca and Nariño.

“The president has made a commitment to the Colombians to build a dual carriageway between Pasto and Popayán. A stretch of 270 kilometers with an investment close to $14 billion, which would be a road that goes from Timbío to Estanquillo”, he explained.

toll status

Likewise, the Minister of Transportation signed the resolution that makes the temporary suspension of the ‘El Bordo’ toll, located on the Mojarras-Popayán road, official.

In the same sense, the decree that freezes the toll rate charged by the National Infrastructure Agency (ANI) and Invías entered into force.