Ayas

Monterosa Spa’s final balance for the 21-22 financial year is the best result ever. In recent days, the shareholders’ meeting approved the financial statements which equalize at 22 million euros, with a net profit of 2 million 115 thousand euros which represents the best result ever of the company. Of the 22 million, 17 come from ticket sales.

The president of Monterosa Spa, Roberto Vicquéry, is satisfied, also in consideration of the fact that the initial forecasts, a year ago, suggested a loss of 30/40 percent of revenues due to the absence of foreigners and the quotas on the plants.

«This result demonstrates the good work that has been done in a difficult period – explains Vicquéry – the result of savings on production costs and the implementation of a new pricing policy, which has proved successful, which has encouraged online sales – in fact increased by 500 percent – which will also be proposed again for the new season, for which both the rates and the methods of purchase will remain unchanged».

During the meeting, the administrative body of Monterosa Spa was appointed for the next three years, with the reconfirmation of Roberto Vicquéry as chairman, Giorgio Munari as managing director and Francesca Merlet as director. To these must be added the newly elected Mauro Bieler and Deborah Russetti as directors. Marco Lucat, Andrea Bo and Marzia Rocchia have been nominated for the board of statutory auditors.

Meanwhile, on December 2nd, the eagerly awaited winter season will officially open and will continue until April 16th on the slopes of Monterosa Ski. Different calendars of openings for the smaller districts: Antagnod – Brusson – Gressoney-Saint-Jean from 7 to 11 December, 17 and 18 December, from 24 December to 12 March 2023; Champorcher: from 7 to 11 December, 17 and 18 December, from 24 December to 19 March 2023; Alpe di Mera: from 6 to 11 December, 17 and 18 December, from 23 December to 26 March 2023.

The ski pass rates remain unchanged: the day pass for the 3 valleys (Champoluc-Frachey, Gressoney-La-Trinité and Alagna) will range from a minimum of 38 euros to a maximum of 60 euros. Those who choose the seasonal ski pass will be guaranteed the possibility of skiing during all the opening dates. The seasonal is offered at 940 euros (980 in the freeride formula).

Among the novelties, the reintroduction of matins, which was suspended last year due to the quota. Matins allows you to ski in the morning and until 1pm; the descents to return to the valley are always possible at any time. The cost is that of the daily discounted by 15 percent.