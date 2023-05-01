Balboa celebrated its centenary – El Diario

The municipality of Balboa known as the ‘Balcony of the Andes’ celebrates 100 years of administrative life. The town has different tourist sites, an outstanding agricultural development and a friendliness that make it one of the most welcoming places in the entire Coffee Region.

To celebrate their anniversary festivities, the Balboa Mayor’s Office, together with the Risaralda Governor’s Office, carried out different activities for the enjoyment of the whole family. Yesterday the protocol acts began at 5:00 in the morning with the traditional alborada, continued with the institutional parade, holy mass, awards ceremony, serenade and live concert.

Within the framework of the centenary of the Balcón de los Andes, the Sentimiento de Todos administration has made several investments that have improved the quality of life of Balboans.

Adaptation of trails in the rural area of ​​the municipality, generation of jobs through the Development with Feeling of Women program, support for the operation of quarries, strengthening of artisans, among others.

Balboa is also characterized by its gastronomy, its special coffees and traditional dishes, making this town a place to enjoy the best Creole and even international cuisine, in an exceptional climate and with unparalleled human warmth.

The main tourist and cultural attraction of this beautiful Risaraldense town in the middle of mountains, is the Coffee Cultural Landscape that is combined with other experiences.