Baldur’s Gate 3: Patch Notes BG3 Hotfix #1 is available and fixes various issues

Larian Studios has released an update for Baldur’s Gate 3precisely the “Patch Notes BG3 Hotfix #1 (versione BG3 EA 4.1.83.3931)“, which deals with solving various problems that emerged at the launch of the game.

Tramite Steam, Larian Studios wrote: “We’re thrilled with how many of you are playing Baldur’s Gate 3 and we’re happy that finally Steam was able to satisfy all of you. Our servers are keeping up, but only for a short time! We never imagined such a large influx of players in what we had envisioned to be a relatively modest group of Early Access players. But we’re up to the challenge and we’ve listened!”

“We are still working on the multiplayer problems that some of you are experiencing (and we are very close to fixing many of them), but Hotfix 1 already solves a number of problems and covers other aspects that you have reported to us.”

“As a general message, if you are having difficulty running the game or experience crashes, switch the game to DX11 mode (in the launcher, click on the gear) and make sure you have the latest graphics drivers. In some cases we also recommend disabling Steam/Discord overlays if you experience slowdowns during activation.”

Baldur’s Gate 3

Here she is fix list made by Larian Studios with Patch Notes BG3 Hotfix #1 (BG3 EA version 4.1.83.3931):

Fixed a crash related to using “rush” type actions Fixed a crash related to the camera Fixed a crash in character creation Fixed a crash during dialogues Fixed overlapping objects in the inventory view Fixed the using Collect Inside Containers Fixed a player assignment issue when someone left a full multiplayer party. The remaining character can now be assigned correctly. Fixed an issue where Summons would appear as regular companions. Fixed an issue where players could not signal themselves as ready when other players joined the lobby. Fixed being able to move unmoving objects

Finally, we remind you that Baldur’s Gate 3 also beat Fallout 4 and Skyrim on Steam, but Starfield is around the corner.

