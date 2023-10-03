Ball picker saved Huila from defeat

In the duel that closed the 15th, last night at the Guillermo Plazas Alcid Stadium in Neiva, Atlético Huila faced La Equidad in a match that ended in the middle of the controversy.

The scoreboard was opened thanks to Marcus Viniciuswho scored the first goal for Atlético Huila from the penalty spot in the 21st minute. Despite the efforts of the Bogotá team, Huila maintained its advantage.

However, around minute 73, Carlos Lucumí of Huila was sent off, which was taken advantage of by La Equidad to try to equalize the score. Finally, in the 81st minute, after a corner kick, Joan Castro hit a shot from the six-yard box that tied the score.

But the real controversy broke out in the final minutes of the game. During the added time, La Equidad had a clear opportunity to score a goal with Johan Rojas, midfielder of the visiting team. Rojas was in the local area and was about to shoot at the goal when a ball boy threw a ball onto the playing fieldcausing the play to not conclude naturally.

With two balls on the field, the match referee stopped the game, and the La Equidad players vigorously protested the situation, but in the end, no decision was made in this regard.

The tie at Plazas Alcid did not benefit either team in their aspirations to qualify for the round of 16, and for the Atlético Huilathe situation in the relegation table becomes even more complicated.

Currently, Huila occupies 13th position with 17 points, while La Equidad is in 16th position with 16 points. The next game for the Opita team will be on Sunday October 8thwhen faced with Independent Medellin as a visitor.

