“Ballad for dead children” a tribute to Andrés Caicedo

“Balada para niños muertos” is a tribute to Andrés Caicedo, to his vision and to Cali himself, in which the Colombian writer is shown beyond literature and dramaturgy, beyond suicide and caleñidad. This production had its premiere in national movie theaters last week.

Films, like literature, have a life of their own and take the time to find their audience, their reader. In terms of horror cinema, which permeates the life and cinematographic and literary work of Andrés Caicedo, “Balada para niños muertos” is like one of those fantastic beings, a zombie that wanders refusing to die until it finds the destiny that has been assigned to it. traced. She is a survivor in a hostile world.

The premiere did not happen in 2020 as planned, despite the fact that it was already confirmed at the Cartagena Film Festival and the visit of Roger Corman, the star producer of horror films. In an irony of cinema and life, Corman, Andrés’ reference, the same one he sought out in Hollywood at the age of 23 to present him with some very personal versions of Lovecraft and whose failed meeting tore him to pieces, was the guest to grace the documentary about him. Then what happened in horror movies happened in reality: all the flashes ready and a virus locked the world in fear for two years. The plague, the plague!

Perhaps Andrés, with that strength that myth gives, delayed everything so that his documentary, populated by zombies and specters that reflected his family tragedy, his internal darkness and the death that can be felt and smelled after the explosion of trucks with gunpowder in Cali, will resemble a zombie that survives and appears in a more similar scenario. The film then appears after a pandemic, during a crisis, going through an apocalypse in slow motion. Thus, “Ballad for dead children”, like the zombies, fulfills the destiny assigned by the myth and finds its true spectators out of the spotlight, it finds them in those who go from film to film looking for their own monsters.

gothic literature

in full boom of Latin American literature and magical realism, Andrés Caicedo, from the Colombian province wrote film scripts adapting stories by HP Lovecraft, the master of horror. His obsessions with gothic literature, fate and violence converged in his life and his work to shape a particular aesthetic universe and the bases of a concept that would later be called “Tropical Gothic”. .

This film shows the Colombian writer beyond literature and drama, beyond suicide and caleñidad. From his poster based on “Night of the Living Dead” by George Romero, he takes advantage of the references to classic horror films to show the underworld in which Caicedo spent his hours and allows us to appreciate it in a more intimate and unknown way, even for his friends. The documentary, awarded at several horror film festivals, approaches youth, family, reflection and the creative force of inner pain, supported by the testimonies of Rosario Caicedo, Luis Ospina, Eduardo Carvajal, Guillermo Lemos and Sandro Rosemary. It may well be a horror movie, a thriller of which we know the end or a piece that gives shine and foundations to appreciate a universal author who, in that mixture of horror and high culture cinema and literature, gave the initial breath to what is known throughout the world as the “Gothic Tropical”.

The director Jorge Navas is an author with a Caicedian spirit, he has known him since his first film, “Calicalabozo” (1996); He is related to the cult short “Alguien mató algo” (1999) and has maintained in the feature films of urban tragedies “La sangre y la lluvia” (2009) and “Somos calentura” (2018).. Widely aware of horror movies, its author gives the documentary a mystical tone, impregnating it with romanticism. “ballad for dead children it is one more gear in his author’s vision.

Synopsis of the film

For a long time in Colombia, the figure of Andrés Caicedo, partly mythologized by his suicide, aroused much more interest in the artist than in his work. Only today, as Luis Ospina says at some point in the film, has the value of a work that transcends the local sphere and that is much more than the effort of a few good friends to keep it alive begun to be recognized. Testimonials and readings of fragments make up, together with extremely powerful archival material, the story of a story that is told with a deep meaning and cinematographic interest: the story of Andrés and his eternal fascination for horror literature and B-movies. ; that of the child who was born to write, that of the young man who decided to mock death by planning his own end. A film that tries to maintain the difficult balance between the fine line that separates and unites the two: man and work, work and man, in an eternal and indissoluble way.

conversations

Due to the rise of the film, a series of conversations was scheduled that began last week and continues until Saturday, April 22, the day in which they will talk about “The art of horror in the Tropical Gothic”, by Rosario Caicedo, Ericka Flórez and Jorge Navas. It will be at the La Tertulia museum, at 6:00 pm

Flórez, art curator and urban culture researcher, will chat with Jorge Navas about his findings in the “Tropical Gothic” and its perspectives as an artistic trend. The art of classic horror movies is a way of representing the world, it has codes that are maintained and extended to movies, literature and objects to create their own universe. Andrés Caicedo had his way of capturing them, of integrating them into his environment and his inner world.

While on April 25 the conversation “Among a thousand pieces and Ballad for dead children” will take place, within the framework of the International Book Fair of Bogotá, in the José María Vargas Vila room.

Juan David Correa, editor of Planeta, leads this talk with Rosario Caicedo and Jorge Navas to explore how childhood experiences influenced the work of Rosario and Andrés Caicedo and what Navas’ perception of this topic was during the making of the film.