(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 28 – “Tonight Cremonese played as a team, with intensity, with quality, they deserved the victory. You play against Roma and you have to concede something, when we widened we suffered a bit more and so this was the match.” In his first ever victory in this championship, and his second (see Coppa Italia) over the Giallorossi this season, the ‘Cremo’ coach Davide Ballardini, interviewed by Dazn, underlined the merits of his team, even if “when Roma drew it is clear that I would tell a lie that a few more opportunities for them were more in the air. But the Cremonese had great desire and great attention”. “We had some great games like in the Coppa Italia against Roma – Ballardini continues -. For me it is important to see the team as it is clear in the two phases of the game. When we have the ball we still make some mistakes, from a dangerous for us, a dangerous one for the opponents is born. This is the way to go, but not only from today”.



But now what must Cremonese do to succeed in the miracle of salvation? “We’ve never looked at the standings, we won’t even now.” (HANDLE).

