Ballon d’Or 2023: broadcast on TV and live stream, date, candidates

Karim Benzema can proudly claim to be the reigning Ballon d’Or winner – for now. Because on Monday, October 30th, the gala to award the Golden Ball for the 2022/23 season will take place at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris. It starts at 8:45 p.m.

The top favorites for the triumph are Erling Haaland from Champions League winners Manchester City, named Europe’s Footballer of the Year in August, and Lionel Messi, who became world champion with Argentina. It is already rumored that “la Pulga” is even more likely to win the most prestigious individual award in football. Messi has won the Ballon d’Or seven times so far, making him the record holder ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo (five).

Ballon d’Or 2023: broadcast on TV and live stream

Where in Germany will a broadcast of the Ballon d’Or 2023 be offered on TV and live stream? The pay channel Sky is once again the first port of call for this. In addition to the live broadcast on linear pay TV on Sky Sport News, a free live stream is also available. This can be opened skysport.de also in the station’s app. The broadcast of the Ballon d’Or starts at 8:30 p.m

In addition, there will once again be a live broadcast from the French sports newspaper L’ÉQUIPE via stream on YouTube give. This has not yet been officially announced on the channel there. L’ÉQUIPE works closely with FRANCE FOOTBALL magazine, which organizes the Ballon d’Or award.

Ballon d’Or: The 30 candidates

This time too, 30 professionals are on the final list of candidates, which was announced on September 6th. It includes three current Real stars, Vinícius Júnior, Luka Modrić and Jude Bellingham, and Karim Benzema, a Royal from last season’s squad, is also represented.

Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid)

Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund/Real Madrid)

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid/Al-Ittihad Club)

Erling Haaland (Manchester City) Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City) Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain) Robert Lewandowski (FC Barcelona) Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain/Inter Miami) Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) Rodri (Manchester City) Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City/FC Barcelona) Julian Álvarez (Manchester City) Mohamed Salah (FC Liverpool) Antoine Griezmann (Atlético Madrid) Bukayo Saka (FC Arsenal) André Onana (Inter Milan/Manchester United) Randal Kolo Muani (Eintracht Frankfurt/Paris Saint -Germain) Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München) Martin Ødegaard (FC Arsenal) Yassine Bounou (FC Sevilla/Al-Hilal) Rubén Dias (Manchester City) Emiliano Martínez (West Ham United) Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan) Joško Guardiol (RB Leipzig /Manchester City) Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (SSC Napoli) Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) Kim Minjae (SSC Napoli/FC Bayern München) Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur/FC Bayern München) Victor Osimhen (SSC Napoli)

Ballon d’Or: The Mode

Since it was awarded in 2022, the voting criteria for the Ballon d’Or have been slightly different. A calendar year is no longer taken into account, but rather a season. Only journalists from countries in the top 100 of the FIFA rankings are now allowed to vote; previously there were 170 nations.

Second is the performance of the nominated player’s team, especially the titles they may win. In order to give greater importance to fair play, it is followed by sporting behavior – equated with talent. However, the player’s individual performance is the most important evaluation feature.

Ballon d‘Or: Wahlmodus

How exactly is voting for the Ballon d’Or? Each member of the jury has five votes, awarding, in descending order, six points for their best, four for their second-best, three for their third-best, two for their fourth-best and one point for their fifth-best player of the season. Logical: The star with the most points at the end is the winner. In the unlikely event of a tie, the deciding factor is who was placed in first position more often.

What other prizes will be awarded?

When FRANCE FOOTBALL rolls out the red carpet, the awarding of the Ballon d’Or is the highlight. Before that, other prizes will also be awarded: the Yachine Trophy for the best goalkeeper, the Kopa trophy for the best U21 player and the women’s Ballon d’Or for the best women’s footballer. Vinícius and Antonio Rüdiger also received the Sócrates Award, a Ballon d’Or in the social commitment category.

Yachine Trophy: The nominees

Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)

Yassine Bounou (FC Sevilla/Al-Hilal) Marc-André ter Stegen (FC Barcelona) Ederson (Manchester City) Mike Maignan (AC Mailand) Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa) André Onana (Inter Mailand/Manchester United) Aaron Ramsdale (FC Arsenal ) Dominik Livakovic (Dinamo Zagreb/Fenerbahce) Brice Samba (RC Lens)

Trophée Kopa: The nominees

Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid)

Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund/Real Madrid)

Gavi (FC Barcelona) Alejandro Balde (FC Barcelona) Pedri (FC Barcelona) Antonio Silva (Benfica) Xavi Simons (PSV Eindhoven/RB Leipzig) Elye Wahi (HSC Montpellier/RC Lens) Rasmus Højlund (Sturm Graz/Atalanta Bergamo/Manchester United ) Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern Munich)

