Ballon d’Or will be awarded on October 30 in Paris

The 2023 Ballon d’Or, the substitute for Karim Benzema and Alexia Putellas, will be delivered on October 30 during a gala in Paris, the organizers said this Friday.

On September 6, the candidates in the different categories of the award will be announced, both the male and female Ballon d’Or as well as the Kopa award for the best young player and the Yashin for the best goalkeeper.

As for those who opt for the Socrates award, which rewards footballers involved in social or charitable actions, they will be revealed on July 7. EFE.