Home » Ballon d’Or will be awarded on October 30 in Paris |
News

Ballon d’Or will be awarded on October 30 in Paris |

by admin
Ballon d’Or will be awarded on October 30 in Paris |
Karim Benzema of Real Madrid receives the Men’Äôs Ballon d’Or trophy during the Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris, France, on October 17, 2022. For the first time, the Ballon d’Or, presented by France Football magazine, it will be awarded to the best players from the 2021-22 season instead of the calendar year. (France) EFE/EPA/Mohammed Badra

The 2023 Ballon d’Or, the substitute for Karim Benzema and Alexia Putellas, will be delivered on October 30 during a gala in Paris, the organizers said this Friday.

On September 6, the candidates in the different categories of the award will be announced, both the male and female Ballon d’Or as well as the Kopa award for the best young player and the Yashin for the best goalkeeper.

As for those who opt for the Socrates award, which rewards footballers involved in social or charitable actions, they will be revealed on July 7. EFE.

See also  “They are terrified”: Former agent talks about reprisals at the FBI after the Trump-Russia investigation

You may also like

Closed due to overcrowding: rush of customers to...

The EU urges Meta to take “immediate action”...

Kanner Morales tells how his brother Kaleth’s hit...

Putin: Ukrainian counteroffensive has definitely started

MS-13 gang member will spend 8 years behind...

war between liars

Fire simulation system at Zweibrücken airfield

Pereirano in Colombia goalball team

“5 days in June” | TUCcurrent

They killed him while he was resting in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy