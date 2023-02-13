11.02.2023

The spy balloon incident continued to ferment. The U.S. Department of Commerce announced on Friday that it would blacklist six Chinese companies involved in the balloon program.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) The Biden administration on Friday (February 10) blacklisted six Chinese entities suspected of being involved in the spy balloon program. The Commerce Department said the five Chinese companies and one research institute helped modernize China‘s military, particularly aerospace programs, including airships and aircraft. Blacklisted companies have difficulty accessing U.S. technology exports. Known as the “entity list,” companies on the list will not be able to buy technology or goods from U.S. suppliers unless they obtain a special export license from the U.S. Department of Commerce.

The blacklisted companies are: Beijing Nanjiang Aerospace Technology Co., Ltd., China Electronics Technology Group 48th Research Institute, Dongguan Lingkong Remote Sensing Technology Co., Ltd., Eagle Gate Aviation Technology Group Co., Ltd., Guangzhou Tianhaixiang Aviation Technology Co., Ltd. Company and Shanxi Yingmen Aviation Technology Group Co., Ltd.

Before that, the White House said it was considering broader measures to “expose and address” China‘s larger surveillance activities that threaten US national security. The balloon incident sparked further tensions between the US and China, with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken canceling a visit to China.

The US shot down the balloon on February 4, and the Chinese government lodged stern representations with the US embassy in China, criticizing the US for seriously impacting and damaging both sides’ efforts and process of stabilizing Sino-US relations. From the evidence of the existing wreckage and information from the Chinese military’s procurement platform, the US government concluded that the manufacturer of the balloon “has a direct relationship with the Chinese People’s Liberation Army” and is an approved supplier by the Chinese military. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning said at a press conference on Friday that China has repeatedly explained the situation and clarified its position regarding the accident that a Chinese unmanned civil airship strayed into the U.S. airspace due to force majeure. According to the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, she added that the relevant resolution of the US Congress is purely political manipulation and hype. China is strongly dissatisfied and firmly opposed to this.

“Today’s action demonstrates our concerted efforts to identify and deter China‘s use of spy balloons that violate U.S. and 40 The airspace of multiple countries.”

An employee of Guangzhou Tianhaixiang Aviation Technology Co Ltd said it had no knowledge of the sanctions and declined further comment, Reuters reported. The Chinese embassy in the United States has not yet commented on the information.

(Reuters, etc.)

