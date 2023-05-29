Ballots, in Brindisi at 7 pm turnout down by 10% – Puglia

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BARI, MAY 28 – The turnout in the ballots in Brindisi is in sharp decline, where the center-right candidate Giuseppe Marchionna and that of Pd and 5 Star Roberto Fusco are competing for the position of mayor. At 7 pm the turnout was 24.46% compared to 34.67% at the same time of the first round. Brindisi is the only capital municipality where voting is held in Puglia, where polling stations are also open in Altamura, Mola di Bari, Acquaviva delle Fonti, Noci, Valenzano, Bisceglie and Carovigno. The polls will remain open until 3pm on Monday. (HANDLE).

