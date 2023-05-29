Home » Ballots, polling stations open in the six Tuscan municipalities – Tuscany
News

Ballots, polling stations open in the six Tuscan municipalities – Tuscany

by admin
Ballots, polling stations open in the six Tuscan municipalities – Tuscany

(ANSA) – FLORENCE, MAY 29 – Polling stations open from 7 am to 3 pm today for ballots in the 6 Tuscan municipalities called to vote for the ballots: Massa (Massa Carrara), Pisa, Siena, Campi Bisenzio (Florence), Pescia ( Pistoia) and Pietrasanta (Lucca).
Yesterday, the first day of the vote, turnout also fell in Tuscany compared to the first round: at 11pm, 39.10% of eligible voters had gone to the polls against 46.12 on May 14th. In particular, in Massa 38.10 voted against 46.92%; in Pisa 43.69 against 45.25; in Siena 43.06 against 51.60; in Campi Bisenzio on 28.45 against 42.09; in Pescia 33.94 against 42.24; in Pietrasanta 38.36 against 44.87.

A Massa the challenge is between Francesco Persiani (35.42%, centre-right) and Enzo Ricci (29.95% centre-left);

a Pisa the dispute is between Michele Conti (49.96%, centre-right) and Paolo Martinelli (41.12%, supported by the centre-left and also Cinquestelle);

a Siena the ballot is between Nicoletta Fabio (30.51% centre-right) and Anna Ferretti (28.75% centre-left);

a Campi Bisenzio in the running are Andrea Tagliaferri (21.30% left and M5s) and Leonardo Fabbri (30.30% centre-left);

a fish the ballot is between Vittoriano Brizzi (29.04% civic lists) and Riccardo Franchi (35.22% centre-left);

a Pietrasanta finally the challenge is between Lorenzo Borzanasca (35% centre-left and M5s) and Alberto Stefano Giovannetti (45.43% centre-right).

See also  Shangwei's semi-annual report: net profit in the first half of the year was about 14.1502 million yuan, down 25.82% year-on-year

You may also like

Several shots in the head kill INTT worker...

They found remains in the rural area of...

Rescuers, volunteers and firefighters: the importance of amphibious...

Giant panda “Yaya” returned to Beijing Zoo safely_Guangming.com

At the new threshold of civilization

Those captured by the Metropolitan Police of Cali...

Don’t plow into the domain of sorrow, get...

Pre-candidate Javier Marulanda gains supporters touring Risaralda

SkyWeek, from Sunday 28 May to Saturday 2...

Zhongguancun has entered the “4.0” era of business...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy