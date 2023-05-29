Ballots, polling stations open in the six Tuscan municipalities – Tuscany

(ANSA) – FLORENCE, MAY 29 – Polling stations open from 7 am to 3 pm today for ballots in the 6 Tuscan municipalities called to vote for the ballots: Massa (Massa Carrara), Pisa, Siena, Campi Bisenzio (Florence), Pescia ( Pistoia) and Pietrasanta (Lucca).

Yesterday, the first day of the vote, turnout also fell in Tuscany compared to the first round: at 11pm, 39.10% of eligible voters had gone to the polls against 46.12 on May 14th. In particular, in Massa 38.10 voted against 46.92%; in Pisa 43.69 against 45.25; in Siena 43.06 against 51.60; in Campi Bisenzio on 28.45 against 42.09; in Pescia 33.94 against 42.24; in Pietrasanta 38.36 against 44.87.

A Massa the challenge is between Francesco Persiani (35.42%, centre-right) and Enzo Ricci (29.95% centre-left);

a Pisa the dispute is between Michele Conti (49.96%, centre-right) and Paolo Martinelli (41.12%, supported by the centre-left and also Cinquestelle);

a Siena the ballot is between Nicoletta Fabio (30.51% centre-right) and Anna Ferretti (28.75% centre-left);

a Campi Bisenzio in the running are Andrea Tagliaferri (21.30% left and M5s) and Leonardo Fabbri (30.30% centre-left);

a fish the ballot is between Vittoriano Brizzi (29.04% civic lists) and Riccardo Franchi (35.22% centre-left);

a Pietrasanta finally the challenge is between Lorenzo Borzanasca (35% centre-left and M5s) and Alberto Stefano Giovannetti (45.43% centre-right).