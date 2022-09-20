The tourist ascent of the “mountain that breathes” is now in full swing: an opportunity to take stock with the inauguration of the painting on the wall by Perino

BORGOFRANCO D’IVREA. From the inspiration and skill of the Canavese artist Cinzia Perino came the mural that decorates the entire external wall of the restaurant Al Balmet dal Farinel in the charming village of Balmetti di Borgofranco d’Ivrea. The inauguration of the work was held on Thursday 15th, the creation of which was sponsored by the Kühbacher beer brand. Observing it, you can see how the ancient square in front of the restaurant looked like at the time when the De Giacomi brewery was in business and you get the satisfying sensation of returning to a time of forgotten rhythms and working habits. A wagon loaded with huge barrels, the architectural geometries of the buildings that follow today’s and the verticality of the trees in the background “swallow” the viewer in a pleasantly rediscovered remote era. “I reproduced the entire square in three dimensions using a technique that infuses that ancient flavor that is appreciated when looking at a sepia postcard worn by time,” explained Perino, who painted the mural in just thirteen days. “I wanted to tell the story with a pinch of magic and to do so I used colors with natural pigments with a watercolor effect that recalled the shades of the earth and gave the representation a dusty and poetic aura”.

A strong link to the traditions of the territory affirmed Marco Omenetto, owner with his partner Alexandra of Al Balmet dal Farinel: «After years of experience around Italy in the street food sector, we felt the call of the roots and we came back. Despite the period of great crisis we are experiencing we are positive, proud and happy to be here because we believe in Balmetti, a unique and traditional place that has been somewhat forgotten in the generational passages and which we are gradually bringing back, together with other activities, to prestige. that it deserves “. “With the Balmettis it was love at first sight – assured Egon Beck Peccoz, managing director of Kühbacher Italia – and we decided to support this project because, for the company philosophy, we believe in passion as the propellant of healthy entrepreneurship”.

Proactive the mayor of Borgofranco, Fausto Francisca: «Since 2019 initiatives have started that have meant that today there are about twenty people working in this place. At the end of October we will be in Lugano at the Swiss International Holiday Exhibition because we believe in tourism and we aim to increase this number, also thanks to the synergy with the setting up of the Parco dei 5 Laghi ».

Finally, the vision of Dario Omenetto, Marco’s father is projected into the future: «Every town in Italy has something special to make known and Borgofranco has the beauty of about 260 balmetti that testify to a past of strong wine production. To complete this offer there was also a brewery. Today there is the potential to take back the destinies of this country and this territory by investing courageously in the challenges that open up before us, so that our young people find locally answers for their future “.